Unique crafts shop is giving rare opportunity to aspiring entrepreneurs aged 16 and under

A unique crafts shop is giving a rare opportunity to aspiring and dedicated entrepreneurs aged 16 and under, and the owner encourages anyone interested to reach out.

The Shack, which opened in Woodmeadow Garden Centre at the start of March, is home to the quirky creations of more than 30 traders.

It was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack.

The idea proved so popular that the space was already at its full capacity weeks before opening, but Karen keeps finding ways to increase the variety on offer.

The latest addition is that The Shack has 10 small shelves available to young crafters aged 16 and under to utilise for free. Seven remain as three have already been filled with homemade pens, crocheted goods and bracelets.

“One of the crafters actually came to me about her niece who taught herself to crochet from YouTube,” said Karen. “She was making enough stuff to sell and I thought it was a great idea to do something with that.”

At a recent craft fair at Woodmeadow Garden Centre, Karen also met a young boy who makes his own pens and he jumped at the chance to have them stocked at The Shack.

Karen emphasised the importance of giving opportunities to young people who may not thrive or enjoy school, so they can explore alternative pathways.

“My son has ADHD and I taught him how to run a business with his chickens,” said Karen. “He now runs two businesses. It’s brilliant to give young people the same opportunity to follow what they want to do.

“A lot of young people are creative and have it taken out of them too young. Give them the power to keep going and create wonderful objects, and support what they’re striving to do.

“Giving them the excitement of selling their products and the encouragement to strive further fits so well with The Shack.”

Anyone interested in getting involved must be aged 16 or under, demonstrate a passion for what they do, and the crafts must have been made by them with no assistance from family members or friends.

Since last speaking to the Chronicle & Echo in April, Karen says The Shack remains in a strong position with new traders continuing to express interest. Pop-ups and workshops are growing in popularity, with some already booked in for the festive period.