New shop with 31 unique crafters has already expanded after more than a month open in Northampton

A new shop, which is home to 31 unique crafters and traders, has already expanded after more than a month open in a Northampton garden centre.

The Shack opened on March 2 in Woodmeadow Garden Centre, in Kettering Road, and was already at its full capacity weeks before opening.

It was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack.

Karen ran a stall called The Little Magic Room but wanted somewhere she could work from one place. When she found out the space at the garden centre was available, The Shack was born.

The founder previously described the shop as “bursting at the seams” but assured prospective customers that there was very little doubled in two places, making for a quirky experience.

The aim was, and still is, for The Shack to become the go-to location for people to purchase gifts, as well as being a “lovely and welcoming place to be”.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo a month-and-a-half on from opening, Karen shared that she has already expanded the shop into another room.

“People say it’s very unique,” said the founder. “They’re loving it and think the items we have are fantastic. They like the cost as none of it’s expensive, and there are no doubles of the crafts. It’s been received very well.”

Though customers are enjoying each of the 31 traders equally as much, Karen mentioned the success of the 3d printed dragons – which are popular among children and adults.

When asked what feedback she has received, and what keeps customers coming back for more, Karen added: “A lot of them mention they like the feel of the place. All the shelves are different and all the furniture was bought off Facebook Marketplace.

“Everything is different in its own right, and the calming and unique feel is keeping them coming back.”

Despite having only been open for a short while, The Shack has already developed a group of regular customers. With a tea room on site at the garden centre, Karen says it makes for a “nice outing”.

With the hope of becoming the go-to place for gifts, Karen says they are “certainly getting towards that” with some customers visiting specifically to buy birthday presents.

“It’s fabulous,” said Karen, when asked how it feels that her vision has come to life and people are enjoying the concept.

“It’s really great to have the backing of all the crafters who support and share. It’s working really well from both sides, with the crafters and customers.”

The business has already launched a workshop held on the first Saturday of every month. From 10am until 12pm, customers can join the painting workshop for £15 per person.

Karen said: “It’s a very relaxed atmosphere and it starts at the basics. The group is gradually increasing in size and it’s proving popular.”