IN PICTURES: New shop bringing innovative crafters together is NOW OPEN in Northampton garden centre

A new shop that hoped to bring independent crafters and business owners together is now open in a Northampton garden centre.

The Shack opened on Saturday (March 2) in Woodmeadow Garden Centre in Kettering Road, and was already at its full capacity of crafters weeks before opening.

It was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack.

Karen ran a stall called The Little Magic Room but wanted somewhere she could work from one place. When she found out the space at the garden centre was available, The Shack was born.

“There’s very little that’s been doubled in two places,” said Karen, who added that customers can expect to find crochet, felt and wire crafts, a variety of unique art, vintage furniture and laser printing, just to name a few.

“There’s so much I didn’t even know was available. We’re bursting at the seams.”

Karen would like to see The Shack become the go-to location for people to purchase gifts, as well as being a “lovely and welcoming place to be”.

The founder shared plans for workshops to be held, starting this month. Coffee mornings will also be hosted for people with dementia, and for children to come along with their families and do crafts.

The recent open event welcomed many to the garden centre, to make the most of what is on offer already and to check out the newly established business.

Take a look at these 16 photos from the opening of The Shack on Saturday, March 2…

