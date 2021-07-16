Thrapston to Islip through route bridge road closures ahead

The second phase of work on the historic Nine Arches Bridge in Thrapston. is set to begin this weekend (Saturday, July 17) with the start of resurfacing work.

Essential repairs on the bridge began in February when specialist restoration contractors, working on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways, started to carry out bridge strengthening to all nine arches.

Now the first phase is complete, the road will be resurfaced over the bridge, including the approaches.

Nine Arches Bridge will be closed

North Northamptonshire Council Portfolio holder for highways, travel and asset Cllr Graham Lawman said: “Thrapston Bridge is a key access point to the town and the range of businesses and services on offer, so we are committed to completing these essential works efficiently to cause as little disruption as possible to road users and ensuring that we are all able to enjoy using this beautiful bridge for the long term.”

Whilst work is carried out, a full road closure will be in place on the following days:

Saturday, July 17 at 8am to Sunday, July 18 July at 6pm

Saturday 24 July from 8am to 6pm

The bridge crosses the River Nene

Sunday, July 25 from 8am to 6pm

Saturday, July 31 from 8am to 6pm

Sunday, August 1 from 8am to 6pm

Phase one of the works began in February that was scheduled to last five months. The first stage of the work has been taking place under the main navigation arch requiring a six-week road closure, with the navigation also closed to river traffic.

Workers will resurface the road

The six-week repair and strengthening programme, had to be put on hold due to high river levels under the part-medieval bridge that crosses the River Nene carrying Bridge Street/Kettering Road.

Access to Thrapston during road closures

· Drivers should use A14 Junction 13 from both east and west directions to access the town

· There will be no vehicle access into Thrapston from the west through Islip, junction 12 of the A14 or from the A6116 from Corby.

· From Corby and the A6116 go straight across the roundabout where you would normally turn left into Islip and Thrapston. Join the A14 at Junction 12 and then take the exit at Junction 13.