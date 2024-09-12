The top 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2024, according to Muddy Stilettos

2 . Oundle

Muddy Stilettos said: ”Brimming with old world charm and character, Oundle is assuredly the posh bit of Northamptonshire, set as it is in a perfectly picturesque rural bubble. Thankfully, the culture and foodie scene is bang up to date and, whilst you could live here and forget the rest of the world even exists, you can also get to London, Cambridge and Peterborough in a jiffy.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos