The top 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2024, according to Muddy Stilettos

The regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire were revealed.
Hero Brown, the Muddy Stilettos founder and editor-in-chief, said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.
“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go.”
Below are the top 10 places to live in Northamptonshire in 2024, according to Muddy Stilettos, including what the what’s on guide has written about each place.
1. Long Buckby
Muddy Stilettos said: ”Great bang for your “buck” in a well connected and bustling village. Long Buckby is teasingly close to the A5 and M1 Motorway but keeps that close-knit rural community feel with loads going on including a thriving foodie scene. The Grand Union Canal laps around the edge of the village lending what might otherwise be a rather sedate spot quite an upbeat vibe with the passing footfall it brings.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos
2. Oundle
Muddy Stilettos said: ”Brimming with old world charm and character, Oundle is assuredly the posh bit of Northamptonshire, set as it is in a perfectly picturesque rural bubble. Thankfully, the culture and foodie scene is bang up to date and, whilst you could live here and forget the rest of the world even exists, you can also get to London, Cambridge and Peterborough in a jiffy.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos
3. Daventry
Muddy Stilettos said: ”This dynamic and well-connected market town has a wealth of new housing but has kept hold of its charming character. It’s also having a bit of a renaissance, with cute shops springing up in the 16th century town centre, jostling for place with edgy bars and cosy cafés.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos
4. Thrapston
Muddy Stilettos said: ”Thrapston has the best of both worlds, with scenic rural landscapes and easy access to great food and drink, shopping and water sports nearby. The A45 and A14 intersect just wide of this characterful and burgeoning market town with its picturesque medieval stone bridge so, whilst there is plenty of action to be had here, you get semi-rural vibes with easy access to Kettering, Peterborough and Cambridge.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos