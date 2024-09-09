Tastes of Northampton: Join us in celebrating our town’s food and drink industry this September

Join us in celebrating Northampton’s hospitality industry this September, as National World launches its Food and Drink Month.

The Chronicle & Echo is part of the wider National World group, and throughout this month we will be dedicating more stories to champion the amazing people, places and producers who have put our town on the map.

Our 139 titles are committed to supporting the businesses in the communities we serve – and this will only be enhanced as we kickstart National World’s Food and Drink Month.

It is no secret just how important the hospitality industry is across the UK. It is the third largest employer, providing 3.5 million people with jobs, and contributes £93 million to the economy each year.

In the last couple of weeks alone, we have seen two new food and drink venues open in Northampton town centre. Photos: Kirsty Edmonds & National World.

This newspaper continually gives a platform to the voices of the food and drink sector – particularly with our weekly ‘Help Our Hospitality’ campaign which ran throughout 2023, and our coverage of business openings.

As the town centre undergoes millions of pounds worth of regeneration works, it is hoped to be an exciting time for existing businesses and those who may consider opening or moving to Northampton.

In the last couple of weeks alone, we have seen two new food and drink venues open. Although it was sad to see the closure of two others, the additions hope to bring a new lease of life to the town centre.

Mexican bar and restaurant Tequila & Lime opened at the top of Gold Street at the end of August. It is described as “the perfect place to fiesta with family and friends” in a friendly and relaxed environment.

With more than 60 cocktails to choose from, their bottomless brunch is hoped to be just as popular as it is at the chain’s existing Evesham and Birmingham branches.

Lola’s Bar opened last Friday (September 6) on the corner of Guildhall Road and Swan Street. It is hoped to become the “new go-to place for lunch meetings, dinner dates, social gatherings, and pre and post-theatre refreshments”.

Lola’s currently offers drinks, as well as pastries and cakes during the day, and will launch their full food menu later in the autumn – spanning breakfast, daytime brunch and a selection of tapas dishes in the evening.

We wish these businesses all the best for their new ventures in the town centre, and have loved sharing their stories with our readers.

National World’s Food and Drink Month is backed by the voice of the sector, UKHospitality. They provide an authoritative voice for more than 750 companies operating around 100,000 venues – from coffee shops, pubs and restaurants, to nightclubs, wedding venues and visitor attractions.

Chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “Hospitality is at the heart of our communities, creating places where people want to live, work and invest, and it’s fantastic to see the whole of September dedicated to food and drink.

“Whether it’s showcasing the best pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, and more, in different towns and cities, or reporting on the economic challenges the sector is facing, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s to come throughout the month.”

Our ‘Tastes of Northampton’ series will continue throughout September, sharing the insightful stories of those working hard to make the town’s hospitality scene the best it can be.

If you would like to get involved in the ‘Tastes of Northampton’ series throughout National World’s Food and Drink Month, email [email protected].