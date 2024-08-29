Mexican bar and restaurant NOW OPEN at the heart of Northampton town centre – after replacing Indian restropub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mexican bar and restaurant is now open at the heart of Northampton town centre, after replacing an Indian restropub that opened just a year and three months ago.

Tequila & Lime has opened in Gold Street at the former Craft & Skewers site, which closed to the public on Sunday (August 25).

Craft & Skewers first opened in May last year, following the closure of food and drink venue Electric Pavilion after less than a year open.

The latest addition is the third branch in the Tequila & Lime chain, with the first two established in Evesham and Birmingham. The Tequila & Lime team also took over Craft & Skewer’s Evesham venue.

The venue is described as “the perfect place to fiesta with family and friends”, and serves “colourful, vibrant and simply delicious” Mexican food in a friendly and relaxed environment.

The bar is fully stocked with beers and wines, as well as a wide selection of tequila and more than 60 cocktails to choose from.

Whether customers are looking for lunch, dinner or to pop in for a drink, the venue looks forward to welcoming the Northampton community.

Operations manager Tony shared that they wanted to take on the location due to the footfall and number of university students in the town.

“The food offering is mostly Mexican, with burgers, chicken wings and a children’s menu too,” said Tony. “We’re family friendly, the colours are vibrant, and we want everyone to feel comfortable.”

The venue will also offer bottomless brunches, which have proved “very popular” at their other two sites. When the operations are in full swing, Tequila & Lime will introduce themed bottomless brunches to the Northampton branch.

Having welcomed in a group of 10 on Tuesday (August 27) who “loved the food”, Tony and the team are hopeful about the business’ future in the town.

When asked what their existing customers like most about the concept, Tony said: “The vibrancy and quality of our food. Our online rating has been at around 4.8 out of five over the past year.”

Tequila & Lime is closed on Mondays but opens from midday until 10pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays and again on Sundays. They are also open from midday until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Stay tuned as the Chronicle & Echo will be publishing a picture spread tomorrow (August 30), so you can check out Tequila & Lime before paying the new business a visit.