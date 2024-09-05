IN PICTURES: Here’s your sneak peek at this new cafe-bar at the heart of Northampton town centre

Lola’s Bar, located on the corner of Guildhall Road and Swan Street, is hoped to become the “new go-to place for lunch meetings, dinner dates, social gatherings, and pre and post-theatre refreshments”.

Operated by Bad Butler Hospitality in collaboration with the Royal & Derngate, Lola’s will start by offering drinks, including cocktails, wine, beers and specialty coffee. Pastries and cakes will also be available during the day.

The full food menu will launch later in the autumn, spanning across breakfast, daytime brunch and a selection of tapas in the evenings.

With a passion for Northampton since 2019, Bad Butler Hospitality is a growing independent business and is well-known for its two Saints Coffee outlets and Pala restaurant. This is their fourth venue and is described as “the most exciting yet”.

The partners look forward to bringing a “new lease of life to the bar venue”, with the aim of becoming a staple for theatre goers pre and post-shows.

Initially, Lola’s Bar will open from 10am until 10pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 10am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It will also open for one hour ahead of shows on Sundays and Mondays.

Take a look around Lola’s Bar, opening on Friday (September 6) at the heart of Northampton town centre…

