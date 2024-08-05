Take a look at how 201 new student flats are taking shape at the former Debenhams site in Northampton

Here’s a look at the progress at the former Debenhams store in Northampton town centre, nearly two years after its demolition, as it transforms into 201 new student flats.

The former Debenhams in the Drapery is undergoing a major transformation as construction progresses on a new student accommodation project. The iconic building, which stood as a high street landmark for more than 140 years, is being redeveloped by Zone Developments into a modern residence for students.

Recent developments have revealed a glimpse of the future look of the site, as part of the scaffolding and protective coverings have been removed. The redevelopment will convert the historic structure into 201 student flats spread across seven floors.

The plans also include a central courtyard, a retail unit, and various amenities such as bicycle storage, entertainment rooms, a gym, and rooftop terraces. However, the development will not feature any parking spaces for residents.

Here's what the former Debenhams site currently looks like

The new flats are expected to cost students £179 per week, translating to nearly £1.9 million in annual rent. The total cost of the redevelopment is estimated at £12 million.

Debenhams, which went into administration in 2020 and was later acquired by Boohoo in January 2021, closed its Northampton store in May 2021.

West Northamptonshire Council approved Zone Developments’ plans in early 2021, and work has been ongoing since then. The store was demolished in October 2022 to make way for the new development.

While the exact completion date is not yet known, developers will surely be hoping to finish the project in time for the academic year starting next month.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site will look like once completed

Zone has been contacted for further comment.

These are the same developers who constructed a controversial 58-space car park in Northampton town centre without planning permission. Located on derelict land between Northampton Crown Court and the Grosvenor Centre, the car park has faced widespread criticism. Zone Developments has voluntarily closed the site until a decision is made on whether to retrospectively approve or refuse the application.

In other related news, the University of Northampton (UON) is grappling with significant financial difficulties, highlighted by a projected £19.3 million deficit. The university has announced a voluntary severance scheme affecting more than 500 staff members as part of its response to these challenges.

The financial strain has been exacerbated by a steep decline in international student enrolments. A new UK policy, effective from January 2024, restricts most international students from bringing family members with them during their studies. This policy change has led to a 44 percent drop in study visa applications to UK universities in the first quarter of 2024. Consequently, deposits for 2024 at UON are lower compared to previous years, according to UON.