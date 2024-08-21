Scaffolding firm manager confirms huge Northampton blaze took place on his site – but it is business as usual today
Jonathan Wootton spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to confirm that Apex Scaffolding was the location of the fire, but he described it as “nothing major”.
He says that no one was hurt and there is “not a lot to know”. It is business as usual today for Apex Scaffolding, located on Apex Lane just off St Andrew’s Road in Semilong.
Jonathan added that the flames burnt through some ladders, and the cause of the fire was unknown at the time of speaking to this newspaper at 8.40am on Wednesday morning.
Billowing black smoke and bright orange flames were seen from across the town between 8.30pm and 8.45pm last night, as emergency service vehicles sped through Semilong.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement this morning, stating they were called shortly before 8.30pm last night (August 20).
Crews found a temporary scaffolding structure, storing items such as ladders and plastic, was alight. St Andrew’s Road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze with water jets.
The fire was extinguished by 10pm but the crews remained at the scene until just after 11.30pm to damp down the structure and ensure temperatures were safe. A shipping container and shed were also destroyed in the fire.
A fire crew returned this morning at 7am to check the temperatures remained safe, and they will return later today to investigate the cause.
Video credits: With thanks to Chron readers Mel Buckley, Chris Marriott, Lynn Seymour, Shannon Ratcliffe and Md Saiful Islam.
