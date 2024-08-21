In pictures: Firefighters tackles huge blaze as temporary scaffolding structure goes up in flames in Northampton

The road was closed from its junction with Norfolk Terrace and traffic was diverted as firefighters dealt with the blaze. A huge plume of smoke could be seen billowing across Northampton. Residents were warned to keep doors and windows shut, and smoke could be smelt from properties in the area.

NFRS has today (Wednesday August 21) released a statement to confirm a temporary scaffolding structure, storing items such as ladders and plastic, was on fire. A cause is yet to be determined.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “NFRS was called shortly before 8.30pm last night (August 20) to reports of a fire at a business unit on St Andrew’s Road, Northampton.

“On arrival crews found a temporary scaffolding structure, which was storing items such as ladders and plastic, was alight.

“Northamptonshire Police attended to assist in closing St Andrew’s Road and set up a scene guard while firefighters tackled the blaze using water jets.

“By 10pm the fire had been extinguished, but the fire crews – from The Mounts, Moulton and Earls Barton - remained on scene until just after 11.30pm to damp down the structure and ensure temperatures were safe.

“A shipping container and shed were also destroyed in the fire.

“The Mounts crew returned this morning at 7am to check that temperatures remained safe, and the fire service will return later today to carry out an investigation to determine a cause.

"We would like to thank nearby residents for their patience while we attended this incident.”

Jonathan Wootton, manager of Apex, told Chronicle & Echo this morning that it was “nothing major” and that it is “business as usual” today. He also confirmed that nobody was hurt in the fire and that ladders were burnt.

St Andrew’s Road is open as normal this morning.

Below are photos of the fire as it took hold of the structure in Northampton.

Video credits: With thanks to Chron readers Mel Buckley, Chris Marriott, Lynn Seymour, Shannon Ratcliffe and Md Saiful Islam.

1 . Fire at Apex Scaffolding in Northampton Firefighters tackled a blaze in St Andrew's Road from around 8.30pm on Tuesday August 20. Nobody was hurt. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Fire at Apex Scaffolding in Northampton Firefighters tackled a blaze in St Andrew's Road from around 8.30pm on Tuesday August 20. Nobody was hurt. Photo: Mel Buckley Photo Sales

3 . Fire at Apex Scaffolding in Northampton Firefighters tackled a blaze in St Andrew's Road from around 8.30pm on Tuesday August 20. Nobody was hurt. Photo: Chris Marriott Photo Sales