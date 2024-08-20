Major fire billowed with black smoke as emergency vehicles sped through residential Northampton area
Northamptonshire Police have warned that St Andrew’s Road is currently closed from the junction with Norfolk Terrace while firefighters deal with a large fire at a business unit.
Everyone is advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing, and residents to keep doors and windows closed due to a large plume of smoke.
Chronicle & Echo has approached Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue for comment, and confirmation of the exact location of the fire.
Black smoke and flames could be seen from Semilong at around 8.45pm this evening (August 20), and it can be smelt from properties in the surrounding area.
More information will be published when we have it.
Video credit: Md Saiful Islam.
