Firefighters who helped a distressed woman from a motorway bridge and control-room teams that dealt with a fatal fire and unprecedented numbers of calls during the summer heatwave are among staff who received commendations for their efforts.

Outgoing Chief Fire Officer, Darren Dovey, said that all four control-room teams who field 999 calls, deserved the commendation as “a testament to the tenacity, dedication and unrelenting action during this unprecedented summer period”.

Another award was reserved for the White Watch crew in fire control — Jo Garner, Maxine Smith and Janice Dmytreczko — who dealt with an emergency call from the scene of a house fire in Northampton in March.

A 29-year-old man died in Olden Road, Rectory Farm, while up to 40 firefighters spent more than ten hours tackling the blaze.

The control team took 802 calls during the week commencing August 7 as record-breaking temperatures soared above 40 degrees in the county compared to 241 in the same week 12 months earlier. They also sent crews to a total of 328 incidents.

Firefighters from White Watch at The Mounts — Gary Robinson, Claire Corcoran, Luke Doran and Darren Attwood — were also recognised for going to the aid of a distressed woman at the junction 16 roundabout of the M1, having just returned from another job.

The Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Dominic Goble, presented 12 firefighters with long service and good conduct medals, while High Sheriff, Crispin Holborow, personally handed out two awards to celebrate the work of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

The Mounts White Watch crew Gary Robinson, Claire Corcoran, Luke Doran and Darren Attwood receive their commendation

Scott Fitzsimmons was the first recipient after dedicating two years of voluntary work, including helping to deliver medical prescriptions during the Covid pandemic, attending community events around including Diwali and Northampton Pride and representing NFRS to promote safety messages.

The second was Michelle Bates, a youth engagement officer for NFRS and until recently an on-call firefighter.

Michelle also helps to deliver the Northamptonshire Emergency Cadets scheme, supporting more than 300 young people — including a number who have gone on to become firefighters.

Mr Dovey, who retires this month after 35 years service, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work done by all our firefighters over the last year, and it was fantastic to reward some of those achievements where people have delivered an outstanding service to the public.

“It’s also nice to see our staff celebrate with their friends and family. When a person joins the Fire Service or another emergency service, they do not join alone - the whole family joins with them.

“The Fire Service continues to be held in high regard by the community and this is due, in no small part, to the efforts of the people who we have commended and their unselfish commitment to the safety of our community.”

