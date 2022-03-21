Investigators remain at scene of Northampton house fire that claimed life of 29-year-old man

Fire investigators remained at the scene today, Monday, of a tragic house fire in which a 29-year-old man died.

Earlier today, emergency services confirmed a man died in a house fire in Olden Road, Rectory Farm on Sunday (March 20). Up to 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, which started just after 1.30pm.

Crews from as far away as Rothwell stayed at the scene for more than ten hours.

Initial investigations to determine the cause of the blaze started late on Sunday night while firefighters returned to the scene on Monday morning alongside police officers to continue those investigations.

Station manager Ronnie Rochester, who attended the fire, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the gentleman who sadly died at the scene.

“This was a very harrowing incident for both our firefighters and the members of public who witnessed this.

"We will be offering welfare support to our firefighters and will also do our best to help anyone else who witnessed it.

“We would like to extend our thanks to those members of public who quickly alerted our control room and provided us with important information which informed our response.”

Crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Wellingborough, Rushden, Brixworth and Rothwell found one property well alight with smoke billowing from three more neighbouring properties.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle the flames and search inside all the properties. The blaze was thought to be out by 3pm yet thermal imaging cameras identified a small pocket of fire flaring up in a roof space four hours later.

