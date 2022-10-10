Forensics still on the scene as investigation continues after body found at Northampton property
Police officers are appealing for information
Forensic investigators are today (October 10) still at the scene of a Northampton home where a body was found.
The body - believed to be that of a 36-year-old woman - was recovered from a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on Saturday afternoon (October 8). A murder investigation was launched.
Specialist search teams have been at the scene since midday Friday (October 7).
Most Popular
-
1
Forensics still on the scene as investigation continues after body found at Northampton property
-
2
Developers go public with plans for car park, homes and hotel on Northampton station 'gateway' project
-
3
Police investigation sparked following mass brawl at Sunday league football match in Northampton
A post-mortem was due to be carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday (October 9).
This morning, forensics were still at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for an update, but no further statement has been released as yet.
On Saturday, a force spokeswoman said: “This remains a live investigation and, as such, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”
Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 211 of Friday, October 7.