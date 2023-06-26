The £4,000 fundraising target, to make a Northamptonshire village’s church paths accessible to all, was exceeded in light of a recent event.

A fete was held last Saturday (June 17) in Great Brington to raise funds to improve the footpaths at St Mary’s Church – as well as encouraging a “thriving community spirit”.

The event was opened by radio DJ Jo Whiley, and long-standing resident Marie Oakley and her team hoped the day would raise a minimum of £4,000.

A fete was held last Saturday in Great Brington to raise funds to improve the footpaths at St Mary’s Church. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Now the final total has been counted, Marie is pleased to announce that £4,160.74 has been raised for the cause after more than 1,000 people attended the fete.

The money will be used to improve the gravelled footpaths, which currently prove challenging to use by those in wheelchairs, with pushchairs and the elderly.

Marie and her team look forward to the church council getting the necessary permissions and an idea of what work can be carried out on the grounds of the historic building.

At the fundraiser, there was fun and games, a dog show, falcon display, live music and food and drink to enjoy.

The event brought the community together in aid of an important cause. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

With Gallone’s ice cream, beer and cider from The Badgers Arms, a wine bar from Althorp Coaching Inn, and tea, coffee and cakes, the refreshments kept attendees going for the afternoon – all while raising important funds.

Marie has lived in the village for 37 years and “loves it”, which is why she volunteered herself to lead on organising the community fete.

“I love the village and the church,” she said. “It is nice to do something that will improve it and make a huge difference.”

There was fun and games, a dog show, falcon display, live music and food and drink to enjoy. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The long-standing resident says everyone had an enjoyable day in the sunshine, the fete was “chocka” throughout the afternoon, and children particularly enjoyed the activities that were put on – namely the dog show.

“It was lovely to see people get out with their friends and neighbours,” said Marie. “That was my highlight.