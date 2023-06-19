The event was organised by a passionate resident of 37 years and her team

A fete was held on Saturday (June 17) in a Northamptonshire village to raise funds to improve its church paths and to encourage “thriving community spirit”.

The event, in aid of St Mary’s Church in Great Brington, was opened by radio DJ Jo Whiley.

The hope of long-standing resident Marie Oakley and her team was to raise a minimum of £4,000 to improve the footpaths on the church grounds – and the final total is currently being counted.

No matter how much was raised, the money will be used to improve the gravelled footpaths, which currently prove challenging to use by those in wheelchairs, with pushchairs and the elderly.

On Saturday, there was fun and games, a dog show, falcon display, live music and food and drink to enjoy.

With Gallone’s ice cream, beer and cider from The Badgers Arms, a wine bar from Althorp Coaching Inn, and tea, coffee and cakes, the refreshments kept attendees going for the afternoon – all while raising funds for an important cause.

Marie has lived in the village for 37 years and “loves it”, which is why she volunteered herself to lead on organising the community fete.

“I love the village and the church,” she said. “It is nice to do something that will improve it and make a huge difference.”

Take a look at these 19 wholesome photos from Great Brington’s village fete for a good cause…

