A fete is being held this weekend in a Northamptonshire village to raise funds to improve its church paths and to encourage “thriving community spirit”.

This Saturday (June 17), a village fete will take place on Kimbells Field from 1pm, in aid of St Mary’s Church in Great Brington.

The fete is being opened by radio DJ Jo Whiley, and is the brainchild of long-standing resident Marie Oakley and her team.

The aim is to raise a minimum of £4,000 to improve the gravelled footpaths on the church grounds, which currently prove challenging to use by those in wheelchairs, with pushchairs and the elderly.

Using the money to make the paths more “user friendly” will benefit the visitors, the church itself and the village.

There will be fun and games, a dog show, falcon display, live music and food and drink available to enjoy at the fete.

With Gallone’s ice cream, beer and cider from The Badgers Arms, a wine bar from Althorp Coaching Inn, and tea, coffee and cakes, the refreshments will keep you going for the afternoon – all while raising funds for an important cause.

Marie has lived in the village for 37 years and “loves it”, which is why she volunteered herself to lead on organising the community fete.

The resident reminisced on events held in the early 2000s that encompassed the “thriving community spirit” – including fetes, bonfires, barn dances and casino nights – and Marie wants to replicate that once again.

“I love the village and the church,” said Marie. “It is nice to do something that will improve it and make a huge difference.”

As the late Princess Diana’s relatives are buried at St Mary’s Church, it proves a popular spot for visitors and this change will also benefit them.

Here is what you can expect from this Saturday's (June 17) fete in Great Brington.

With Jo Whiley’s mother, Christine, on Marie’s committee hoping to make this event a success, Jo and her sister Frances were happy to open the fete to the community.