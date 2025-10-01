Provisional cause of death revealed at inquest for Robert Brown who was found dead on bench next to Northampton canal

An inquest has opened into the death of Robert Brown, who was found dead on a bench by the River Nene, behind Auctioneers Court in Northampton, on Friday August 1, 2025.

At the hearing on Wednesday October 1, the coroner said Mr Brown had been identified by fingerprint. A post-mortem gave the provisional cause of death as severe blood loss from a wound to his left upper arm, made worse by heart disease and alcohol intoxication.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 12, 2026. The coroner confirmed that Mr Brown’s body has already been released to his family.

A murder investigation was launched after 57-year-old Mr Brown was found dead with a fatal arm wound, on a bench by the River Nene, behind Auctioneers Court, at around 6.30am on August 1. Mr Brown’s family has paid tribute to the “much-love father, grandfather, son, brother and friend”.

A total of three men have been arrested during the investigation, but they have all now been released on bail.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area overnight from Thursday July 31 to Friday August 1, or who may have any information about what happened.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, previously said: “Our investigation is on-going, and we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, however we would still like to hear from anyone else who may have information about Robert’s death who we have not yet spoken to.

If you think you have any information that may help the investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267 or via an online public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.