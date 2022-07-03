Protestors have entered the Silverstone circuit during the first lap of the British Grand Prix in Northamptonshire.

According to Sky Sports coverage, seven protestors entered the track dressed in orange jumpsuits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses at the course say they were “dragged off” by security and police who were on the scene.

The race itself got off to a dramatic start with a crash that saw Zhou Guanyu’s car flip. Alfa Romeo have since confirmed Guanyu is conscious. The crash meant that a red flag stopped the race. Sky Sports commentators say “stupid” protestors were around 250 metres away from the red flag – where the race was stopped.

The protestors are now being dealt with by Northamptonshire Police and “a number” of arrests have been made.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that after the red flag, a number of people entered the track.

The protestors entered the track at Silverstone on Sunday July 3.

“All have been removed safely and a number of arrests have been made.

“We continue to ask people to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”

The force received intelligence that a protest may take place and issued a warning on Friday (July 1) telling protestors “going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardising lives”.

Just Stop Oil has claimed responsibility for the protest. The group tweeted: “A group of supporters of Just Stop Oil have stormed the track at #BritishGP2022

“If you are more outraged about this disruption than our world being burnt before our eyes, then you need to get your priorities straight.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley tweeted yesterday (July 2): “The specialist teams, trained to deal with this, and the support units, are all prepped and ready to deploy if anyone attempts to encroach on the track.”