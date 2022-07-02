Two taken to hospital following fight at Silverstone on British Grand Prix weekend

Two men were taken to hospital and four were arrested following a fight at Silverstone.

The incident happened at the British Grand Prix circuit on Friday (July 1) between 5.45pm and 6pm.

According to Northamptonshire Police, there was an altercation near the ferris wheel between a “number of men”. Eyewitnesses said there was “blood and ear bites”.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Silverstone circuit.

A spokesman for the force said: “The incident happened near the ferris wheel when there was an altercation between a number of men with two of them being taken to hospital as a result.

“Four men, aged 40, 35, 35, and 30, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

“The area was very busy at the time of the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who may have any mobile phone footage of what happened or anyone who witnessed what took place.”