Seven people arrested after protestors invade Silverstone track at British Grand Prix, police confirm

Seven people have been arrested following a track invasion at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix.

The F1 race got off to a dramatic start when a car flipped and a red flag was raised. During the stop, protestors from Just Stop Oil entered the track.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed that seven people have been arrested and remain in custody. The force has also said it offered to “facilitate a peaceful event” at the circuit after receiving intelligence that a protest was planned.

Event Commander Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “I’m really disappointed that this group of people ignored our warnings prior to race-day and made the incredibly dangerous decision to enter the track.

“We offered to facilitate a peaceful event at the circuit but they instead chose to put the lives of the drivers, marshals and volunteers at risk. It is incredibly disappointing that anyone would make the decision to do this.

“Thankfully we had plans in place for an eventuality such as this and the group were swiftly removed and arrested by our officers.

“All seven are currently in custody where their details are being ascertained.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of the officers and staff, as well as our partners, who have worked tirelessly on this policing operation. Generally we have had very low crime rates, today’s incident was dealt with effectively and efficiently, and I could not have asked for more."

Just Stop Oil tweeted: “A group of supporters of Just Stop Oil have stormed the track at #BritishGP2022

“If you are more outraged about this disruption than our world being burnt before our eyes, then you need to get your priorities straight.”