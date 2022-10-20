Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) is calling for further donations to help reach its £40,000 target after backing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

International Day for Eradication of Poverty falls during England and Wales’ Challenge Poverty Week and provides a day to acknowledge the effort and struggle of people living in poverty.

During this time, Northamptonshire Community foundation is urging those who can donate across the county to donate to their #PovertyHurts appeal - supported by Chronicle & Echo.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

So far NCF has raised a total of £32,581 towards the #PovertyHurts appeal thanks to the generosity of donors.

CEO Rachel McGrath: “At Northamptonshire Community Foundation we are committed to the Global Goals including UN SDG 1: No Poverty. That is why we set up #PovertyHurts - Northamptonshire's Cost of Living Crisis Appeal.

“We aim to ensure that people across Northamptonshire who have been plunged into poverty can get the support they need.

“International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is held annually on October 17 and this year marks the day’s 30th anniversary. The day provides an opportunity to recognise the effort and struggle of people living in poverty and stands for everything we hope to achieve through this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the support of the local press, we are able to provide a platform to acknowledge and raise the profile of the needs of those suffering in poverty across the county by sharing their stories.

“We continue to encourage those who have the capacity to donate to do so, no matter how small, so that we can start to provide grants to those most in need across the county.”

So far the appeal has been supported by a range of local businesses and individuals across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the initial £40,000 is raised, Northamptonshire Community Foundation can start providing much needed grants to local charities such as food banks and fuel poverty support, debt advice, help for people with disabilities and older people, access to digital support and community transport services, homelessness charities, mental health support and wellbeing services.