PovertyHurts appeal: Former Northampton GP of 30 years donates £400 rebate to help others

A former Northampton GP of 30 years has donated his £400 rebate to Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s #PovertyHurts appeal.

Dr David Smart, who is also the chair of Action for Happiness Northamptonshire, believes appeals like this are important in encouraging everyone to look after one another.

He said: “The cost of living crisis affects everybody, but not equally.

Dr David Smart (pictured) is involved with social prescribing at a community practice, where he points people in the direction of support in the community, and he has seen the harrowing impacts of this crisis.

“Those who already battle with mental health issues often live in areas of deprivation and are more likely to be heavily impacted by the rising costs we all face.”

“People are having to choose between feeding themselves and their children,” he said. “There has been a massive increase in the use of food banks, which has a negative impact on mental wellbeing.”

Dr Smart urges everyone to understand that “getting people out of poverty matters” and “addressing injustice is important”.

He believes we need to give “proportionate help”, by providing more resources to those with poor mental wellbeing from areas of deprivation – which he hopes his donation will contribute towards.

Although Dr Smart stands by the fact that donating is a personal choice, he encourages everyone to think about what they could cut back on and give to others.

“Giving is good for you and will make more of a difference than you realise,” he said.

“Donating could be the difference between someone getting in debt and spiralling, which I’ve seen happen in my time as a GP.

“We want to discourage as many people as possible from relying on loan sharks and others they know to buy food and heat their homes.”

If you are a local business, organisation or individual and would like to find out more about how you can get involved with the #PovertyHurts appeal, you can get in touch through www.ncf.uk.com.

To find out more about the appeal, click here – and to donate using the Just Giving page, click here.