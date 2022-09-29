Last Thursday (September 22), Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) brought many charities and organisations together for a community celebration day.

Hosted at Delapre Abbey, this formed part of Global Goals Week, which is an annual time for action, awareness and accountability towards 17 goals.

The Community Foundation focuses on nine of those, and workshops were held to encourage collaboration between the attendees from across the county.

As part of Weston Favell Food Bank and Baby Basics' workshop, which was focused on ending hunger, the Baby Basics team went through what they would offer a new mother or family if they were referred to them. The two organisations have worked together since 2013.

Rachel McGrath CEO at Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “We were really delighted to put on this celebration to show the great work happening within our communities to tackle the most social-pressing needs – including poverty and zero hunger.

“We’re pleased so many could join us to see the difference they all make on our doorsteps.”

Aligned with the aims of the foundation’s #PovertyHurts appeal, which has raised around £7,300 so far, are goal one, no poverty, and goal two, zero hunger.

The session being led on goal two was by Weston Favell Food Bank and Baby Basics.

Richard Appleby and Julie Parsons from the food bank raised awareness of how it is not just about giving food to those who visit them, it is about teaching them how to use the products effectively and providing them with the tools to tackle the struggles they are facing.

Fundraiser Julie said: “Days like today are really important, particularly for building partnerships. The cost of living crisis needs a collaborative approach and for all of us to work together to combat the challenge.”

Julie praised the work the Community Foundation has been doing with the #PovertyHurts appeal, and this was shared by Kimberley Lawson, operations director at Groundwork Northamptonshire.

Kimberley says Groundwork Northamptonshire, which carries out health and wellbeing work in the community with a sustainability and youth focus, have been supported by grants from NCF on a number of occasions.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, started the day by welcoming all the attendees – and was pleased with how many charities and organisations had turned up to celebrate each other's work and fight for change across the county.

“Because the Community Foundation works with so many charities, they know what’s going on – and they recognise combating poverty is key at the moment,” said Kimberley. “They get the money out to the right organisations to deliver the right projects, and it’s as simple as that.

“The cost of living crisis is terrifying. We work in areas of deprivation and they can’t afford to eat.

“We’re all about dignity in times of crisis and at our shop, we have families who visit us twice a week for essentials like bread, eggs and pasta.

“The next couple of months are going to be scary for families and individuals in those positions.”

Ahead of attendees heading off to their first session, they were addressed by Suzy Dion from Delapre Abbey, who was also the former Northamptonshire coordinator at Action for Happiness.

With funding, ‘Delapre Wellbeing’ was set up to improve the health and wellbeing of the town’s communities.

After setting up a group to find out what the town wanted to see introduced by Delapre Abbey and putting on a number of taster sessions – including fishing, mindful walks and couch to 5k – they want to build on what they started.

Groups and organisations are being urged to get in touch with Delapre Abbey if they have an idea they would like to execute on their grounds.