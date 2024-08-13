Popular vegan and cruelty-free salon once again named best in county – which has made owner’s year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular vegan and cruelty-free salon has once again been named the best in the county, which the owner says has made her year.

The Beauty Box, in Quarry Road, opened its Duston premises in July 2022 and was named best salon in the county at the Northants Life Awards during the same year.

Now, two years on, founder Rebecca Kelsey and her team scooped the award for a second time thanks to the generous votes of their loyal customers.

Rebecca, who achieved her dream of opening a salon by the time she was 30, told the Chronicle & Echo: “I am still in shock after winning the award. It’s an absolutely huge achievement.

The Beauty Box, which opened its Duston premises two years ago, was named best salon in the county at the Northants Life Awards this year and back in 2022.

“This time it feels even more special as I won it for my team, or should I say it was the team who won it for me.

“Sometimes I struggle to believe how I’ve grown the salon from just me to a team of four, and this recognition from the community makes all the long hours and hard work completely worth it.”

Rebecca set up the salon with the aim of becoming the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free beauty, massage and skincare treatments – and April Adhemar-Buckley, Erika Swanepoel and Reannah Vine have joined her in making that a reality.

“It’s made our year,” the owner continued. “I am truly forever grateful to everyone who voted for us. The Beauty Box really is a dream come true.”

Founder Rebecca Kelsey achieved her dream of opening a salon by the time she was 30.

The last time Rebecca spoke to this newspaper earlier in the year, she shared the latest expansion to her team as the salon was the busiest it had ever been.

The founder believes it is the uniqueness of the offering that has caused the salon to become so in demand, as The Beauty Box provides a spa-like environment on the high street.

Rebecca’s proudest achievement is being named the county’s best beauty salon twice at the Northants Life Awards, as well as building a reliable team.

Her journey into the beauty industry began as a teenager, when she worked in a salon alongside her college studies.

She built up a client base after subsequently spending three years working at Whittlebury Hall and five years at Virgin Active Spa, and this has continued to expand.

For more information on the county’s number one beauty salon, visit The Beauty Box’s website here.