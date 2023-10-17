Police watchdog 'criminally investigating' Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police is being “criminally investigated” by the police watchdog, a spokesman has confirmed.

Nick Adderley was suspended yesterday (Monday October 16) after a public complaint was made to the Office for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) about his military service.

Now, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is “criminally investigating” the chief constable and examining possible offences of misconduct in public office and fraud by false representation.

The police watchdog says it will now gather and review evidence and decide whether to refer a file to the Crown Prosecution Service.

AN IOPC spokesman said: “The IOPC is criminally investigating the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire over allegations that he has potentially misrepresented his military service, both in public and in communications with the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.

"We have advised the Chief Constable in a criminal letter that we are examining possible offences of misconduct in public office and fraud by false representation.

"After reviewing information gathered so far as part of our investigation, we have also served a gross misconduct notice on the Chief Constable for potential breaches of police professional standards relating to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and conduct. The serving of such a notice and letter does not mean that any proceedings will necessarily follow.

“The IOPC will continue to gather and review evidence as the investigation progresses and will interview the chief officer in due course.

"At the end of the investigation, we will decide whether or not to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any potential offence. We will also decide whether the Chief Constable has any case to answer for disciplinary matters.”

Nick Adderley’s suspension will be kept under regular review as the investigation progresses.

Deputy Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet will lead the organisation while interim arrangements are formalised.

Last month, the 57-year-old chief constable hit national headlines after he is said to have worn a Falklands service medal on his left breast despite the fact he was only 15 when the war took place. The top cop said at the time that the medal was his brother’s. It is permissible to wear medals belonging to a family member – but they must be worn on the right breast.

On July 13 this newspaper received a press release from Northamptonshire Police announcing that the force had been honoured with a gold award for outstanding service to the Armed Forces and saying Adderley ‘served in the Royal Navy for ten years, including in the Falklands War’.