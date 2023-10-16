Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley has been suspended from the police force after a public complaint about his military service.

Last month, the 57-year-old hit national headlines after he is said to have worn a Falklands service medal on his left breast despite the fact he was only 15 when the war took place. The top cop said at the time that the medal was his brother’s. It is permissible to wear medals belonging to a family member – but they must be worn on the right breast.

Today (Monday October 16), Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has suspended Chief Constable Adderley, while an independent investigation into allegations about his conduct takes place.

Chief Constable Adderley wearing his Falklands ribbon on the left of his chest in an interview with this newspaper in 2019. Image: National World.

The Office for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) says a complaint from a member of the public concerning the conduct of Chief Constable Adderley and centred around his military service was received. Commissioner Mold says he suspended Mr Adderley “after carefeul consideration” and after taking “independent legal advice”.

A mandatory referral of the complaint was made to the Independent Office For Police Conduct and the IOPC is now formally investigating the allegations.

Commissioner Mold said that he believed it was in the public interest, in the interest of the force, and of the Chief Constable himself that he be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “Allegations of misconduct must always be fully, independently investigated so that the public have confidence in the integrity of the police service and the processes that independently hold policing to account.

“That independent investigation must now be allowed to take its course and we will not be commenting further on matters related to

the investigation.

“My focus will be on ensuring that Northamptonshire receives the best possible policing service and I know that the officers and staff of Northamptonshire Police will continue to focus, as they do every day, on their mission to constantly improve the way they tackle

crime, keep people safe and serve the communities and neighbourhoods of this county.”

The suspension will be kept under regular review as the investigation progresses.

Deputy Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet will lead the organisation while interim arrangements are formalised.

Northamptonshire Police said it will not be making a comment at this time.

On July 13 this newspaper received a press release from Northamptonshire Police announcing that the force had been honoured with a gold award for outstanding service to the Armed Forces and saying Adderley ‘served in the Royal Navy for ten years, including in the Falklands War’.

