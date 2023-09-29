Top Northants cop Nick Adderley faces claims he wore Falklands War medal despite not serving in conflict

Chief Constable Adderley wearing his Falklands ribbon on the left of his chest in an interview with this newspaper in 2019. Image: National World.

The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley is embroiled in stolen valour accusations after wearing a Falklands service medal on his left breast despite the fact he was only 15 when the war took place.

In allegations first published late last night online by The Sun, Royal Navy veteran Chief Constable Adderley, 57, is said to have worn the South Atlantic medal along with his other service medals on the left of his chest. It is permissible to wear medals belonging to a family member – but they must be worn on the right breast.

But the website said that Nick Adderley had never served in the conflict. He told their reporters that the medal belonged to his brother and that he ‘immediately took advice last week regarding the protocol and have changed the side of my chest on which these medals are worn.’

On July 13 this newspaper received a press release from Northamptonshire Police announcing that the force had been honoured with a gold award for outstanding service to the Armed Forces and saying Adderley ‘served in the Royal Navy for ten years, including in the Falklands War’.

Our reporters have tried to verify when the claim was first made. It was mentioned in an article by the Manchester Evening News back in 2013 and has been repeated in numerous newspapers since then – including the Northants Telegraph and Chronicle and Echo. Our newsdesk have never been asked by Northamptonshire Police to correct the statement.

The £165k-a-year chief is now said to be facing an IOPC probe. The complaint over the medal is said to have originated with the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. The commissioner’s job is to be the voice of the people and to hold the chief constable to account.

Our reporter asked the office why the complaint came from the OPFCC, and whether the force was running its own investigation into Chief Constable Adderley’s conduct.

A statement said: “Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold received a complaint from a member of the public about Chief Constable Nick Adderley’s wearing of medals and military service record.

"The commissioner referred the complaint to the IOPC who are investigating. As this is a live investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”