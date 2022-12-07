Plans to build nearly 200 flats next door to popular independent Northampton pub REFUSED - here's why

Plans to build nearly 200 flats next door to a popular independent pub in Northampton have been controversially REJECTED.

Proposals to build a total of 178 flats on unused land next to The Malt Shovel pub in Bridge Street were refused at a council planning committee meeting on Monday night (December 5) despite being recommended for approval by a West Northants Council (WNC) planning officer prior to the meeting.

WNC said the last minute U-turn was down to concerns with the impact of the development on the area.

An artist's impression of what the flats would have looked like next to The Malt Shovel pub

A WNC spokesman said: "Members resolved to refuse both outline planning applications, one for up to 112 residential units and one for up to 66 residential units on the adjacent site, contrary to officer recommendation due to concerns regarding the impact of the development on the setting of the conservation area, overdevelopment of the site and the scale of the development proposed."

The owner of The Malt Shovel pub has been objecting to the plans ever since they were first submitted two years ago.

The landlord's latest objection said: "I am totally against the project as it stands.

"These are irrelevant changes. They do not address the issue of my major loss of light at the Malt Shovel next door.

"I cannot believe a surveyor, engineer or a member of the applicant's team have not visited our property to discuss the proposed construction."

The Malt Shovel has been contacted for an updated comment following the news.

Councillor Danielle Stone, who has also been a fierce objector to the plans, said the rejection was 'the right decision'.

The councillor said: "I spoke against it [at the meeting] - it was the right decision. It is too big a development that would have produced an oppressive tunnelling effect on the entrance to the town. It would have completely overshadowed The Malt Shovel, one of our oldest and important buildings.

"It was an example of developer greed, they were unwilling to contribute affordable housing or any money towards local services.