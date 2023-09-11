Organisation, described as ‘lifeline’ for rural residents, shares just how limited access to public transport can be

Watch more videos on Shots!

An organisation has praised Northamptonshire Community Foundation for helping them ensure living in a rural area is “not a barrier” for residents across the county.

The organisation offers on-demand bus services and weekly trips to the main shopping areas across West Northamptonshire and North Oxfordshire. These are free of charge to holders of a concessionary bus pass.

Ability CIC connects people with places and was set up as a not-for-profit community interest company – with the primary goal of reducing social isolation and loneliness.

All services operate on a flexible route, meaning they can pick up and drop off close to home or wherever passengers need to be.

It was in 2018 when directors Lynn and Nigel Hinch discovered a need to connect isolated rural areas, which had been left behind by the wider transport network.

“Years of reduced government spending and cuts to local bus subsidies has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of bus routes,” the organisation’s website reads.

“Almost overnight, villages that had relied upon public transport to access essential services suddenly found themselves cut off and isolated.”

The Ability CIC team, working to help individuals across 62 parishes.

The project took six months to set up and went live on the first day of 2019 with one minibus.

Since then, Ability has expanded to help communities stay connected and to improve mental and physical wellbeing.

Ability’s core message aligns with Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s latest appeal – aiming to help rural communities and minimise the pressing challenges they face, as proved by research.

One of which is the lack of access to public transport and difficulties getting to where they need to be, which NCF has supported Ability in counteracting through funding.

Claire Linnett-Pratt, Ability’s business development officer, spoke to this newspaper about the important work both her organisation and NCF do across the county.

She shared that service users become members first, with different levels depending on that person’s needs.

This can include the driver helping the passenger to their door or carrying their shopping, if that is what they need.

“It’s open to everybody,” said Claire, who shared they now have 10 buses that operate five days a week across 62 different parishes.

A fare will be applied unless the passenger has a concessionary bus pass, and seats can be booked up until 2pm on the day of travel.

When asked just how much of a difference the service has made across South Northants, Claire said: “We are so blessed. Every week we are referred to as a lifeline and a social club on wheels.”

One of the service users used to spend £20 on a taxi each way, three-to-four times a week, to visit her husband in a home. She now takes full advantage of Ability’s journeys.

Claire said: “If you are living in these rural areas, the chances are you’re going to have more of a commute to places like shops and the doctors.

“It’s like living in permanent lockdown and you can’t get out. It’s been proven how loneliness can have negative impacts on mental and physical health.”

Claire says the grants they have been awarded by NCF have been “absolutely wonderful” in creating awareness of the work they do and getting it out there to as many people as possible.

“The awareness makes sure people are informed and we can give them an option to maintain their independence,” she added.

Claire shared that since the pandemic, a lot of groups that previously met have not yet reformed.

For some of the passengers, their weekly trip out with Ability is the only time they speak to people.

“Networks haven’t been reformed, and we want to help facilitate and rebuild that,” said Claire.

When asked just how important NCF’s work in helping rural communities is, Claire said: “It’s very important. Transport is the key to everything and these communities have limited options. NCF is shining a light on that.”

As Ability is being approached by parish councils on a weekly basis about their area’s bus routes being cut, Claire would like to see the money raised by NCF used to continue creating awareness of the services available to those in rural areas.

Ability wanted to say thank you to NCF for their support from day one, in enabling them to reach as many people as possible.

What is Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s rural needs appeal?

The aim was to shed light on the issues of rural poverty, food insecurity and limited access to essential services that these residents face on a daily basis.

The hope now is that awareness can be raised to inspire action, and a dedicated funding appeal was launched to make a difference.

The summary of the report reads: “By tackling rural poverty, promoting food security, and improving access to essential services, we can contribute to a more inclusive and resilient Northamptonshire.

“Together, we can bridge the divide and empower rural communities to thrive.”

With a dedicated funding pot, which NCF hopes will reach £200,000, they want to address the urgent needs of these communities by matching the amount raised pound-for-pound.

The impactful initiatives that could be helped include greening a community, empowering young people through youth groups, and improving community hubs – such as village halls, shops and pubs.