Northamptonshire Community Foundation vows to help tackle issues ‘deeply impacting’ rural areas

Northamptonshire Community Foundation, in collaboration with its stakeholders, has investigated the pressing challenges experienced by rural communities across the county.

The aim was to shed light on the issues of rural poverty, food insecurity and limited access to essential services that these residents face on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hope now is that awareness can be raised to inspire action, and a dedicated funding appeal has been launched to make a difference.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched its ‘Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs’ match fund appeal, with a £200,000 target.

The summary of the report reads: “By tackling rural poverty, promoting food security, and improving access to essential services, we can contribute to a more inclusive and resilient Northamptonshire.

“Together, we can bridge the divide and empower rural communities to thrive.”

The Community Foundation describes rural poverty as a “stark reality that deeply impacts lives” and manifests itself as financial constraints, limited access, and isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With nearly a third of Northamptonshire’s population residing in rural communities, the report focused on areas with populations of less than 10,000 people.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The main issues and challenges that have been clear to see are the lack of ownership or access to vehicles or public transport – coupled with longer travel times to access services across health, education and employment.

Rural areas also face higher food prices, the houses have lower energy efficiency ratings, there is poor digital connectivity, and the residents are typically unsure of how to access support and services – as well as being less likely to reach out to find out.

There are more individuals with limiting, long-term illnesses, there is a lower job density, and many people find themselves on employment benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having found this out, Northamptonshire Community Foundation is committed to championing and supporting rural communities – and has launched the ‘Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs’ match fund appeal.

With a dedicated funding pot, which the foundation hopes will reach £200,000, they want to address the urgent needs of these communities by matching the amount raised pound-for-pound.

Almost £70,000 of the £200,000 target has already been raised.

The foundation is also delighted that they have £100,000 to kickstart the appeal and boost grants given to rural community projects, thanks to the generous support of the Constance Travis Charitable Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impactful initiatives that could be helped with fundraising include greening a community, empowering young people through youth groups, and improving community hubs – such as village halls, shops and pubs.

The foundation will also be supporting community groups in their efforts to improve access to services in rural areas.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Rachel McGrath, CEO of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We wish to ensure that everywhere gets their fair share of funding.

“We know that rural areas are at risk of being overlooked for support, services and funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rural communities have been triply impacted by the cost of living crisis post-pandemic.”

Working closely with Northamptonshire ACRE, which has represented these rural communities for a long time, the foundation has the opportunity to address their needs.

“We care about all of our residents,” said Rachel. “Access to funding will build happy, healthy and thriving communities. We are part of the solution to supporting and uplifting them.”