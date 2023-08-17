Here are projects across the county that have already benefited from NCF tackling issues ‘deeply impacting’ rural areas

As reported by this newspaper last month, Northamptonshire Community Foundation and its stakeholders have investigated the pressing challenges experienced by rural communities across the county.

The aim was to shed light on the issues of rural poverty, food insecurity and limited access to essential services that these residents face on a daily basis.

The hope now is that awareness can be raised to inspire action, and a dedicated funding appeal was launched to make a difference.

The summary of the report reads: “By tackling rural poverty, promoting food security, and improving access to essential services, we can contribute to a more inclusive and resilient Northamptonshire.

“Together, we can bridge the divide and empower rural communities to thrive.”

The Community Foundation describes rural poverty as a “stark reality that deeply impacts lives” and manifests itself as financial constraints, limited access, and isolation.

The main issues and challenges that have been clear to see are the lack of ownership or access to vehicles or public transport – coupled with longer travel times to access services across health, education and employment.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched its ‘Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs’ match fund appeal, with a £200,000 target.

Rural areas also face higher food prices, the houses have lower energy efficiency ratings, there is poor digital connectivity, and the residents are typically unsure of how to access support and services – as well as being less likely to reach out to find out.

There are more individuals with limiting, long-term illnesses, there is a lower job density, and many people find themselves on employment benefits.

Having found this out, Northamptonshire Community Foundation is committed to championing and supporting rural communities – and has launched the ‘Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs’ match fund appeal.

With a dedicated funding pot, which the foundation hopes will reach £200,000, they want to address the urgent needs of these communities by matching the amount raised pound-for-pound.

More than £84,000 of the £200,000 target has already been raised.

The impactful initiatives that could be helped with fundraising include greening a community, empowering young people through youth groups, and improving community hubs – such as village halls, shops and pubs.

The foundation will also be supporting community groups in their efforts to improve access to services in rural areas.

Which projects based in rural areas across the county have previously benefited from funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation?

Crick Allotment Society

The society was awarded £1,500 from the Yelvertoft Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund to expand its existing water mains supply.

“This grant has made a significant difference to the plot holders, but also to their families,” said the society. “They benefit from the opportunity to work on and enjoy their family members’ plots, but also from the produce.

“The grant has made a significant difference to those with limited mobility and our older plot holders, who have already reported how much easier it is to manage watering themselves.”

South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB)

The bureau was awarded more than £1,700 from the Family Food Aid Fund to provide supplies for breakfast and after school clubs across South Northants and Daventry. This allowed them to support pupils who struggled to eat breakfast before attending school.

A representative said: “The grant supported 30 children who were attending school having not eaten breakfast and their ability to concentrate was severely impacted.

“Our provision of breakfast and after school food boxes improved the position significantly.”

Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire (CYPN)

Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire is a charity that works closely with the community to ensure a variety of safe and enjoyable activities for children aged eight to 19 are on offer.

CYPN has been awarded a grant to support the establishment of a fortnightly youth club in the Crick area, to serve the young people and surrounding villages and aid their transition from primary to secondary school.

The youth club helps youngsters develop their social skills and own identity, and offer activities aimed at establishing and maintaining good mental and physical health – such as cooking, yoga and participation in local community events.

Ability CIC

This organisation provides local community bus services in comfortable minibuses.

Passengers pre-book their trips, which are free for concessionary bus pass holders. The service is open to everyone, and each person is picked up and dropped back at a suitable location. Support is also provided by the driver throughout the journey.

The social enterprise has grown, with 8,000 journeys fulfilled in West Northamptonshire in 2021 and 18,500 completed in the same area in 2022.

To support this growth, Ability was awarded a grant from the Constance Travis Endowment Fund for Northamptonshire – to build their team and sustain the positive feedback from passengers.