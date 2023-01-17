A Northamptonshire care home resident, who has been praised for her “great sense of humour”, celebrated her 105th birthday Saturday (January 14).

Annie Fitzgerald has lived at Clare House Residential Care Home in Towcester since 2020, and celebrated her milestone birthday there over the weekend.

Suzanne, one of Annie’s two daughters, said: “Mum was a beautiful young woman and worked hard all her life – even now she asks if she should be doing something.”

Annie Fitzgerald celebrated her 105th birthday on Saturday (January 14).

Her daughter came and visited, and Annie was greeted with lots of presents and flowers – as well as all her friends and the staff members at the home singing happy birthday around a cake.

Sarah Manktelow, the care home manager, said: “Annie absolutely loves it when her family comes to visit. She has a beaming smile on her face and adores looking back at photos of precious memories.”

The now 105-year-old has another daughter named Jacqueline, six grandchildren and even some great grandchildren to keep her busy.

In Annie’s earlier life, most of it located in London where she was born, she had involvement in the Fire Watch during the war.

Annie on her and husband Jimmy's wedding day in 1952, in a pale mint green wedding dress.

She stood on tall buildings at night and reported to the fire brigade about where the incendiary bombs were dropping. During this time, she lived in the middle of London’s former docklands.

“It was dangerous work,” said her daughter Suzanne.

Annie then went on to own an off licence store and was an officer in the housing department.

Sarah told of how Annie enjoys knitting, which she still keeps up, and reading.

“She always joins in with activities and loves having her hair and nails done,” she said. “She loves to have a laugh and has a great sense of humour.”

Annie also loves animals, especially dogs as she had her own German Shepherd, and enjoyed camping on holidays in the sixties with her husband Jimmy.