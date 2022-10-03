The Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB) is hosting their first tunnel trek challenge to raise “vital funds” and raise awareness of the realities of visual impairment.

The seven kilometre trek, where walkers will pass through the 480 metre long Kelmarsh Tunnel, will start at 10am on October 22.

Janette Muddiman fundraising and events officer at NAB said: “The challenge will provide a unique opportunity to get moving, while gaining a short understanding of visual impairment.

The seven kilometre trek, where walkers will pass through the 480 metre long Kelmarsh Tunnel, will start at 10am on October 22. Pictured is one of the association's members taking part in their annual residential trip for visually impaired people. Photo: Steven Barber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope it’ll be thought-provoking, yet enjoyable.

“The tunnel can feel disorientating, and makes you realise how much more aware of your surroundings you are if you’re fully sighted.”

The walk will raise funds for a residential trip hosted by the Calvert Trust. If more than £12,000 is raised, over 12 visually-impaired individuals will be able to go on this “trip of a lifetime”.

The trust’s goal is to make outdoor activities enjoyable for all, despite any accessibility needs – and they will have the chance to take part in climbing, high ropes and canoeing, among many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trek, which will pass through Kelmarsh Tunnel (pictured), will raise funds for a residential trip hosted by the Calvert Trust. If over £12,000 is raised, over 12 visually-impaired individuals will be able to go on a “trip of a lifetime” with the Calvert Trust.

Team NAB is committed to supporting visually-impaired individuals of all ages across the county, and would love to give many the opportunity to go on the trip next year.

The seven kilometre walk starts at Draughton Crossing car park, goes along Brampton Valley Way, through the Kelmarsh Tunnel and refreshments will be enjoyed before the return walk.

It is £15 for anyone over the age of 12 to take part, with under 12s free – and everyone will receive a t-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope each participant will be able to raise at least £30 in sponsorship, and any businesses who have the capacity to sponsor the challenge are being encouraged to get in touch with NAB.

Up to 40 participants can join the trek, and you can be of any age and ability.

Janette said: “I’d love to grow this event year on year as it is completely new for our team.

“We want to get as many people involved as possible, and continue to build on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad