Northampton’s Abington Park granted ‘Local Favourite’ status in UK’s Favourite Park Awards 2022

A Northampton park is one of 70 from across the UK that has achieved 'Local Favourite' status in the Fields in Trust UK's Favourite Parks 2022 awards.

Abington Park has been awarded the status, which reflects the value placed on the park by its local community and is reserved for parks placed in the top 20 percent of all votes across the UK. The park missed out on the overall title of ‘UK’s Favourite Park’.

The UK’s Favourite Parks award is organised by green space charity Fields in Trust, which legally protectes parks and green spaces.

Abington Park has been named a 'Local Favourite'.

Abington Park has been described by the trust as: “An outstanding cultural gem that has kept calm while everything around it changed.

“It has provided generations of families in Northampton with priceless memories and fun. Beautiful and welcoming to all.”

Chair of the park management committee Anne Stevens said: “We are delighted that Abington Park has been recognised as a ‘Local Favourite’.

“The park offers a beautiful green space in the very centre of Northampton and this award shows really clearly just how important it is to the local community.

“We have a true passion and dedication for our open spaces in Northampton and this award is a testament to the hard work put in by both the council’s parks and open spaces team as well as the Friends of Abington Park and other volunteer groups. Everyone should be incredibly proud of this achievement.

“I would like to thank everyone who cast their vote in favour of Abington Park and encourage all residents to make use of these beautiful grounds.”

Councillor Adam Brown deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council added: "I am delighted that Abington Park has been recognised as a local favourite by the people who voted. As a former resident of Abington, it is certainly one of my favourites.

“The events of the past few years have highlighted the importance of being able to access the outdoors and be in green space if we are to look after and nourish our mental and physical wellbeing.”