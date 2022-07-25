A popular Northampton park has been nominated for a national award, which means it could be crowned the ‘UK’s Favourite Park’.

Abington Park needs support from members of the public to win the accolade organised by green space charity, Fields in Trust.

The Northampton park is one of 364 parks and green spaces in the running to scoop the national award, which celebrates the contributions these spaces deliver for our neighbourhoods and communities.

Abington Park has been nominated for a national gong.

Matthew Hanmer of Abington Park Heritage Trust said: “Abington Park is an outstanding cultural gem that has kept calm while everything around it changed. It has provided generations of families in Northampton with priceless memories and fun. Beautiful and welcoming to all.”

Parks have been nominated by people who love to walk, run, cycle, relax, picnic, walk the dog and play with their children in the UK’s parks.

Fields in Trust chief executive Helen Griffiths added: “Our nation’s parks have been so important during the pandemic, and it is vital that we celebrate them to help ensure they are protected for future generations.

“Without urgent action, Britain’s public green space is set to decrease, putting more pressure on fewer green spaces to support the health and wellbeing of communities, now and in the future. Our children and grandchildren deserve to have the same access to green space that we do, so we need to act before it’s too late.

“As well as voting for the local park you love today, check to see if it is legally protected. It is within the powers of our local leaders to protect our green spaces and after the pandemic this is a significant moment to change the way we think about the contribution local green spaces make to our health, our wellbeing, our environment, and ultimately our futures.”

Public voting will determine local favourites as well as the national favourite park in each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

These four will be shortlisted with the overall UK’s Favourite Park announced over the August Bank Holiday.