32 stunning photographs of Diwali 2022 celebrations in Northampton

Diwali celebrations took place in Northampton on Saturday (October 15) and brought the town centre to life.

From the traditional procession starting at the top of Abington Street, to entertainment in the Market Square, there was plenty for the hundreds of onlookers to enjoy.

The event was organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation (IHWO) Northampton, supported by Festive Road, Inspiration FM, Northampton Town Centre BID, Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council, and sponsored by Northampton Town Centre BID.

Here are 32 stunning photographs taken by Chronicle & Echo photographer during the celebrations in Northampton.

