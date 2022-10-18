News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The festival of lights takes over Northampton town centre on Saturday October 15.

32 stunning photographs of Diwali 2022 celebrations in Northampton

Lights, food, music and more brought the town to life

By Carly Odell
53 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 10:00am

Diwali celebrations took place in Northampton on Saturday (October 15) and brought the town centre to life.

From the traditional procession starting at the top of Abington Street, to entertainment in the Market Square, there was plenty for the hundreds of onlookers to enjoy.

The event was organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation (IHWO) Northampton, supported by Festive Road, Inspiration FM, Northampton Town Centre BID, Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council, and sponsored by Northampton Town Centre BID.

Here are 32 stunning photographs taken by Chronicle & Echo photographer during the celebrations in Northampton.

1. Diwali 2022

The festival of lights takes over Northampton town centre on Saturday October 15.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Diwali 2022

The festival of lights takes over Northampton town centre on Saturday October 15.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

3. Diwali 2022

The festival of lights takes over Northampton town centre on Saturday October 15.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Diwali 2022

The festival of lights takes over Northampton town centre on Saturday October 15.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
NorthamptonAbington StreetWest Northamptonshire Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 8