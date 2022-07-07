A father of an autistic child is aiming to raise £1,000 to fund sport and social activities at a Northampton support group for dads of children with special needs and disabilities.

Piotr Maciaszek, “proud” father to Emily and Simon, has booked a 15,000ft parachute jump for July 31 to raise money for SENDS 4 Dads – who provide information, tips and sessions on navigating everyday life.

When his son Simon, 11, was diagnosed with autism in 2016, he did not know where to go for help and support – and found the majority of sessions were catered heavily to mothers.

Piotr with children Emily and Simon.

Though he was made to feel welcome in these groups, after researching and finding SENDS 4 Dads and attending their ‘dad’s breakfast’, he instantly knew it was the place for him.

Piotr, 43, said: “Not only does the group provide invaluable information, it offers moral support and an opportunity to socialise.

“Although parenting a child with special needs is very fulfilling, it also brings its own set of challenges and requires almost boundless energy and mental fortitude to fight for the right support in education and daily life.

“Prejudice and lack of inclusion are sadly still common.”

Piotr with wife Urszula and children Emily and Simon.

Piotr, from East Hunsbury, admits when Simon was diagnosed, although he and his wife Urszula knew something was happening, it came as a “shock”.

At the time, he was working long hours and “didn’t take the time to process Simon’s diagnosis”, but after finding SENDS 4 Dads, he “threw himself into it”.

Despite only starting to fundraise a few weeks ago, Piotr has already exceeded £700 – and this is with the parachute jump to come.

Speaking about the positive impact Paul Meadows, who established SENDS 4 Dads, has had on his life, Piotr said: “He’s helped me a lot and I wanted to give back.”

In addition, Piotr has also been donated a signed rugby ball from the Northampton Saints’ first team, and he is “confident” auctioning it off – and sponsorships for his parachute jump – will take him over the £1,000 mark.

He said: “Being a parent of an autistic child can be lonely sometimes. Only last year, Simon received his first invitation to a birthday party and this year, when he turned 11, he decided to invite some classmates to celebrate – it was amazing to see.

“People who attend the SENDS 4 Dads sessions know what it’s like and I don’t need to explain how I’m feeling.

“When I attend meetings, I’m confident I can speak openly about my personal challenges without fear of being judged or misunderstood.”

Piotr also recalled a “breakthrough” moment, which he believes would be difficult to understand to those who do not have autistic children.

The group offers something for everyone and if the children do not feel like partaking in sports, they can play board games, draw, or watch videos together.

When Simon and a friend sat together watching a video about Minecraft, Piotr said “seeing a small moment like that meant so much”.

Support is offered to the parents and children who attend and “addressing mental health difficulties adds another dimension,” said Piotr.