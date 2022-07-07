Two Northampton charities have teamed up to offer family sessions with the aim of encouraging peer support.

The Frank Bruno Foundation will host the sessions at its Round by Round Centre in Walledwell Court, for SENDS4Dads - a group for male parents of children with special educational needs.

The partnership came about after SENDS4Dads founder, Paul Meadows, began attending the centre with members of his group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frank Bruno Foundation will host the family sessions.

Lisa Calvert, business manager for the Frank Bruno Foundation, said: “Paul has been coming to the centre for about six or seven months.

“He has been having sessions on a Sunday and he now has funding to extend that.

“We want to make them family sessions so mums and siblings can come in as well.

“We’re trying to make it a bit different as usually special needs children go to a different club to other siblings, so we want to do a session for all the family.”

The sessions will include non-contact boxing fitness sessions for all, a peer support group coffee morning, board games and books, Wii games and each month will feature a different wellbeing session, such as yoga.

Lisa added: “All we are here to do is to help people so if we can pull together with other charities it’s a benefit to everyone.

“SENDS4Dads want to promote this as well to encourage more dads to come forward and to make sure people are aware that it is available.”