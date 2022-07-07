All 70 properties on new build estate in Northampton sold within 16 months - despite rising cost of living

All 70 properties on a new build estate in Northampton have been sold within 16 months, despite the rising cost of living.

Bellway’s Duston Gardens development consists of 63 homes for private sale and seven for rent of shared ownership.

Development began in 2020 and the first properties were put up for sale at the end of that year.

All homes at the Duston Gardens development in Northampton have been sold.

Despite the financial impact of the pandemic, the rising cost of living and the average price of a home in England topping £294,000 in June 2022 - according to Halifax - the demand appears to still there for new builds.

Bellway has announced that all 70 of its new homes were sold within 16 months after more than 500 people registered an interest.

Luke Southgate from Bellway said: “The development at Duston Gardens has been incredibly successful and sales have been phenomenal.

“Demand for new homes at this site was strong from the outset, with more than 500 enquiries coming in from buyers before we had even released any homes to the market.

“This high level of interest transferred through into sales and we were able to find owners for all the homes at Duston Gardens in little more than a year.”

The development is part of a wider scheme of 138 new homes being built on part of the former British Timken site, off Bants Lane, which closed in 2002.

Other parts of the site have already been redeveloped and are now home to Poppy Field Farm pub and carvery, Timken Grange care home and St Luke’s Medical Centre.

Ele Stanhope, 42, and Kevin Brownsill, 38, who met online during the pandemic, found their dream home at Duston Gardens and became engaged following a proposal outside the front door.

Ele said: “We stumbled across Duston Gardens when looking at another development.

“When we found the Misbourne house type we knew that was the one for us. It felt like our home straight away.”