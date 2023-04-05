A Northampton charity fighting the “isolation and loneliness” faced by adult cancer patients is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands, will celebrate seven years of success on Friday (April 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was set up in 2016 by Lorraine and Lee Lewis, when Lee’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and the pair realised just how lonely undergoing treatment for the illness could be.

The Lewis Foundation is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Friday (April 7).

Lorraine, the CEO of the charity, said: “It made us realise just how many cancer patients were lonely and had no visitors in hospital.

“There’s very little to do to pass the time, and many experience isolation, loneliness and boredom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine also says many lack basic necessities if they have no family members or friends to bring them.

Patients can now pick from 29 free gift packs offered by The Lewis Foundation – which has gone from delivering 80 gift packs a month to one hospital, to more than 2,500 to 14 hospitals across the midlands every month.

The charity provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

“It is one less thing for patients to worry about and it cheers them up,” said Lorraine. “The important thing is it shows someone is thinking about them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though it depends on the chosen pack, they contain overnight essentials, toiletries, craft sets, hydration supplies, puzzles, miniature radios with headphones, and lots more.

For some individuals receiving cancer treatment, The Lewis Foundation volunteers are their only regular visitors.

When asked how it feels to be celebrating the charity’s seventh anniversary, Lorraine said: “We’re proud, particularly of how the community has come together to support those in need.

Patients can now pick from 29 free gift packs offered by The Lewis Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From schools and businesses to community groups, people of all ages want to do something to have a positive impact on the lives of others.

“Everyone has played such an important role in the success of the charity.”

The CEO says without the support of the 50 volunteers and the fundraisers, the charity could not continue with its important work.

The volunteers assist in putting the gift packs together, and working at the new community cafe at the Elgar Centre and the pop up shops in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of them have had cancer themselves, or their lives have been impacted by the diagnosis or loss of a loved one.

“Our volunteers are such special people who give up their precious time,” said Lorraine.

One moment from the last seven years that has stuck with Lorraine is when a lady who was diagnosed with cancer suffered from hair loss and her sisters shaved their heads to show her she was not alone.

This was done as a fundraiser in aid of The Lewis Foundation and Lorraine says it “made her realise how much people think of the charity and want to support”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, the team is going to continue developing their community cafe and pop up shops by “thinking outside the box”.

They also look forward to the fire walk fundraiser this Friday (April 7), which is in its second year and will provide an opportunity to celebrate the milestone.