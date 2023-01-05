Take a look at Northampton’s newest pop up cafe, where every purchase helps cancer patients

The Lewis Foundation’s new cafe is open and ready for business

Northampton’s newest pop up cafe opened on Thursday (January 5) and will raise vital funds for adult cancer patients.

The Lewis Foundation, who source, package and hand deliver free gifts and support packs to hospitals every week, are now open and ready for business at their coffee shop in The Elgar Centre.

The team has been doing monthly pop ups there for the last four years and listened to calls from customers to open consistently on certain days each week.

The cafe, in High Street, Upton, will now be open from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays.

Anyone can attend and the team will be serving fresh cakes and snacks, and a variety of hot and cold drinks.

We paid them a visit on their opening day and here is what you can expect…

1. The Lewis Foundation’s new cafe is now open at The Elgar Centre It will be open from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. The Lewis Foundation’s new cafe is now open at The Elgar Centre It will be open from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. The Lewis Foundation’s new cafe is now open at The Elgar Centre It will be open from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. The Lewis Foundation’s new cafe is now open at The Elgar Centre It will be open from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales