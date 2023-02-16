Everyone invited to take part in daring challenge to mark Northampton charity’s seventh anniversary

Everyone has been invited to take part in a daring challenge to mark a Northampton cancer charity’s seventh anniversary in April.

The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands, will be hosting a ‘firewalk’ on April 7 and are looking for participants to sign up.

On the evening of the event, everyone will undergo an hour of training and when the fire has turned to red hot embers, it is raked-level and prepared for the walk.

Fundraisers will remove their footwear and then take it in turns to walk the coals.

Fundraisers will remove their footwear and then take it in turns to walk the coals.

Lorraine Lewis CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “I can’t believe we’ll be celebrating our seventh anniversary.

“When we first had the idea back in 2016 and wanted to make a difference, we envisioned we would help people on one ward – not all over the region.

“The need was so great and people got behind us to help as many patients as we could.”

This is the second year of the firewalk, which was first trialled last year for the charity’s sixth anniversary, and people requested it to return once again.

“Fundraising activities like running, abseiling or skydiving are not accessible for all,” said Lorraine. “We had people who had just been through cancer treatment take part in the firewalk last year as they wanted to give back.

“It was amazing to see and they wanted to challenge themselves after what they have been through.”

Lorraine added that the money raised “makes a big difference to the work The Lewis Foundation is able to do”.

Every penny helps to maintain the level of support they can offer to adult cancer patients, all without a charge to the patients themselves.

Last year, just over £2,000 was reached and already more people have signed up for this year’s event.

The charity hopes to reach £3,000 and with the support they have already received, it is looking within their sights.

The fundraiser will take place at Upton Country Park from 6pm until 9pm on April 7, and participants will take part in the firewalk for free if they have raised a minimum of £100 – excluding gift aid.