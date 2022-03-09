The new wellbeing hub at Delapré Abbey has a packed programme of events starting this month.

Delapré Wellbeing is a new wellbeing hub designed to empower people across the town to take control over their health and wellbeing through cultural experiences, events, classes and more.

Crucially, all the activities have been suggested and designed by members of the community – and are open for bookings and registrations now.

Member of the Delapré Wellbeing co-creation steering group, Meena Puaar, said: "This is all about wellbeing – led by the community, for the community.

"There is a real feeling of joy with spring coming in the air. We are reconnecting post Covid. This programme feels a little like a caterpillar emerging from a butterfly cocoon. Come, join us, get involved.”

Delapré Wellbeing is based on Action for Happiness’ ‘Ten Keys to Happier Living’ and is one of 37 projects from across the country to receive funding from the Thriving Communities Fund. The fund has been set up to support communities to address the issues that they face as a result of Covid-19.

The project is a collaboration between Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Action for Happiness Northamptonshire, Warts and All Theatre, The General Practice Alliance Federation, Northampton Leisure Trust, Northamptonshire Sport, and the University of Northampton.

Meena added: “We are a group of people who live locally and are interested and have a love for everything that happens here.

"We have thought about things people enjoy doing and are excited to unveil our varied programme. This is for people of all skills, from all backgrounds and of all abilities.”

These events will run until May. Choose from the following and register to guarantee your place:

"The Comfort Book” Book ClubEvery Monday until May 23, 10am-11am

Get out the house, meet new people, and voice your opinions and emotional reactions to the book chosen by your community. Participate as little or as much as you want to.

Tickets are based on a ‘pay what you decide’ basis, with a suggested donation of £2.

Snakes and Lattes Board Game CaféEvery Monday until May 23, 12pm-2pm

Bring along an old favourite to share with new people or choose from the selection of games on offer. Relax and reconnect as you spend some time rolling the dice, climbing ladders and having fun.

Tickets are based on a ‘pay what you decide’ basis, with a suggested donation of £2.

Share Your Truth Story Telling WorkshopMonday, March 7, 6:30pm-8pm

Want to feel heard and represented in a way that feels authentic? Need support to find the words to put across how you want to be seen? Join fellow creatives and explore the diverse ways in which you can tell your story - fact or fiction - through social media, journaling, blog posts, poetry and everything in between.

Tickets are based on a ‘pay what you decide’ basis, with a suggested donation of £5.

Laughter Workshop with Ishi KhanThursday, March 17, 6pm-7pm

Ditch the stress and come along to the ‘Laugh it Off’ workshop. This session is facilitated by specialist laughter therapist Ishi Khan and is sure to put a smile on your face.

Tickets are based on a ‘pay what you decide’ basis, with a suggested donation of £5..

There are just a handful of days left for people to get involved in a new community arts project, one which will bring individual experiences of the pandemic together for a dramatic exhibition in the Abbey grounds.

Express your interest in the community arts exhibition and share your pandemic experiences by visiting www.wartsandalltheatre.co.uk/community-callout. The deadline is 5pm on Monday, March 7.