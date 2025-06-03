More devastated businesses at Northampton retail park speak out after huge fire forces temporary closures

More devastated businesses at a retail park in Northampton have spoken out following a huge fire that has temporarily closed their stores.

A huge fire ripped through Dunelm in Nene Valley Retail Park, off Towcester Road, on Saturday at 3pm (May 31), later spreading to Pets at Home next door. Both buildings were well alight by Saturday evening. Other connected buildings were also damaged by smoke.

At the height of the incident, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance, along with two aerial platforms. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Chronicle & Echo visited the scene on Monday and saw the row of shops connected to Dunelm was taped off and currently closed. These include: Dunelm, Pets at Home, NCF Furniture, B&M, Dreams, and Tapi.

Pets at Home and Dunelm are visibly destroyed, who both issued statements yesterday, while the remaining shops’ condition appears to be less badly affected despite being closed.

NCF Furniture, which is next door to Pets at Home, has released the following short statement. A spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, we are still waiting for an update from the police and fire crews on site, so we are unable to confirm the damage or any further details at present.”

B&M, which is two units up from Pets at Home, said they too are still awaiting further information. A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that all colleagues are safe and well. At this time, we are awaiting confirmation on when the store will be able to reopen and will provide an update as soon as we are able.”

Dreams and Tapi have both been contacted for comment.

The remaining businesses on the site, which are not physically linked to the affected units, include Smyths Toy Store, Currys/PC World, Wren Kitchens, Mattressman, and Carpets 4 Less. These all reopened on Monday.

A Mattressman spokeswoman said: “We are shocked and saddened by the weekend’s events and wish everyone affected and all our Retail Park partners well following the fire.

“In terms of Mattressman – we are operating as usual although we do anticipate that the Nene Valley Retail Park will be quieter at the moment since the incident.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) remains on the scene continuing to damp down remaining hotspots, while the fire investigation team had returned to continue its work. The fire service says it will maintain a presence at the site for the next few days.

All roads in the area have now re-opened, although a section of the car park near Dunelm remains in use by fire crews.

Three boys – aged 15, 14, and 13 – were arrested on suspicion of arson shortly after the fire.

The 13-year-old has been released with no further action, while the other two have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Monday evening (June 2) that another 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information who may have been in or around the retail park on Saturday afternoon and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000315343 when providing any details to ensure they reach the correct team promptly.