Another 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson following huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton

Another 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the shop in Nene Valley Retail Park, in Towcester Road just after 3pm on Saturday (May 31). Dunelm and neighbouring Pets at Home were well alight and smoke billowed towards town for hours.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of arson a short time later - three boys aged 15, 14 and 13.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed another 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Smoke could be seen billowing across town during the Dunelm fire. Photo: James Brookes.

Of the initial three boys arrested, the 13-year-old has been released with no further action and the two other boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Nick Peters said: “This investigation continues at a fast pace however I would continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, no matter how small, please contact us, either via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“We have spoken to a lot of witnesses already but we are still keen to hear from anyone else who has not yet contacted us.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000315343.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Dunelm will remain closed while police officers and firefighters continue their investigations. Part of the retail park car park is also closed off. Businesses not in the same row as Dunelm, such as Smyths, have reopened.