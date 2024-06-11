Meet the next 16 businesses to show their support to well-renowned fundraising trio in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the final 16 businesses that have shown their support to a well-renowned fundraising trio, which has seen them get three-quarters of the way to their target in just one month.

The JAM group, founded by Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, started raising money for local causes ahead of the pandemic and have exceeded £20,000 to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The marathon of fundraising events is in aid of the vital services offered by Community Spaces Northampton, Project 16:15, and SENDS 4 Dad.

The JAM trio returned with their 2024 JAMathon fundraiser from May 1 to August 1, with a goal of at least £5,000 to split equally between three chosen charities.

In an innovative new concept, named JAMathon’s 30 for 30, 32 businesses each donated at least £30 and this has raised more than £1,500.

While the businesses work together to raise important funds and awareness of each other’s profiles, the JAM team are taking to their social media platforms every day in June to spotlight a different business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These charitable businesses deserve your support for using their platform to support three worthy causes, and the three inspiring women making this fundraising happen.

In an innovative new concept, named JAMathon’s 30 for 30, 32 businesses each donated at least £30 and this has raised more than £1,500.

Find out more about the second half of the businesses, dedicated to helping the JAM trio raise vital funds for their chosen charities…

Duncan Brebner, Favell Homes – Duncan is the director at Favell Homes, a bespoke house builder and land and planning development specialist. He has worked in the building industry for the past 26 years and now sees homes from the very first design conception through to completion.

Samantha Cameron, Social Media Alchemist – Samantha is a social media expert, coach and business strategist. She empowers business owners and entrepreneurs to create social media, marketing, sales and business strategies, and establish a solid foundation for increasing revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Westhead, Northampton Community Sheds – Northampton Community Sheds is a vibrant community where people come together to pursue interests, practice skills, and enjoy making or mending. Being surrounded by like-minded people helps attendees gain a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

Katie Donaghue, The Good Times Project – The Good Times Project offers silent disco sessions that engage participants of all ages and abilities, while allowing them to express themselves freely and connect in an inclusive way. The founders subsidise the price of sessions for a number of organisations they work with.

Grace Allitt, Jones Wholesaler – Jones Wholesale Business Store, in Heathfield Way, is a fourth generation family business, and the team is proud of its heritage. Nearly 100 years on, it remains a wholesale cash and carry with 20,000 lines in stock for all shop and business needs.

The Charles Bradlaugh – The Charles Bradlaugh, located in Earl Street, is a large historic shoe factory converted into a pub with a variety of food and drink on offer. They have a number of events on offer each week, including ‘bandeoke Tuesdays’ and ‘jazz Wednesdays’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel and Mark Flaxman, Sport4Fitness CIC – This community interest company provides multi-sport and wellbeing activities for the community. There is a wide variety on offer, including a gardening club, fortnightly youth club, football classes for three to seven years olds, and team building and life skills.

Jeff Smith, Headlands Holiday Home For Dogs – This business is a trusted dog boarding haven, with an understanding that a dog is more than just a pet. As a cherished member of a person’s family, the team has made it their mission to provide a safe, comfortable and loving home away from home for beloved dogs.

Nigel Lay, Cleaning Doctor Carpet & Upholstery – Nigel Lay is a carpet, upholstery and curtain cleaning and restoration specialist across Northamptonshire. He also offers commercial services to hotels, nursing homes, offices and business premises.

John Donaghue, Bombastic Events – Boombastic Events is known for hosting decade nights from the sixties to the noughties, and will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year. John and Katie Donaghue offer experiences that are inclusive for people of all ages to come and enjoy themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diana Ferati, Floss Dental Care – Floss Dental Care aims to give patients a high standard of care in a friendly environment, making dental visits as comfortable as possible. The practice is located in a Victorian property opposite the County Cricket Ground, in Wantage Road.

Sheila Smith, Take My Lead Northants – At Take My Lead, Sheila recognises the individuality of every dog and horse, and tailors her services to their needs. Sheila ensures your four-legged companions receive the attention and exercise they deserve, as a passionate advocate for animal welfare.

Lincoln Noel, The Lincoln Noel Jazz Trio – Lincoln Noel, known as ‘the maestro’, is an entertaining pianist who teaches, performs at weddings and special events, and describes himself as a party specialist. He is highly experienced and began playing the piano at the age of three with his late father.

Roz Crampton, Earthdance – Through interacting with Earthdance sessions, workshops, retreats and events, Roz hopes attendees will find support, inspiration and empowerment to get more in touch with their inner self and true potential. The founder facilitates spiritual and personal awareness and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Hurst, The Connection Collective – The Connection Collective, founded by Lisa Hurst, provides training, workshops and events. This includes the facilitation of sharing circles to enable attendees to rest and restore.