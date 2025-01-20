Meet the 15-year-old dedicating his spare time to his passion for barbering and setting up his future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the 15-year-old who is dedicating his spare time to his passion for barbering and setting up a successful future career for himself.

Harrison Rich first acted on his interest in cutting hair at the beginning of last year, and completed a two-week fundamentals course at The Quarters Barbering Academy.

Having passed with a distinction, this was the first step of progress he has already made in the sector he hopes to pursue as a career.

Harrison has found a mentor in Tom from Darlin’s Barbers in Mercers Row, who has shown him the ropes and given him the space to cut his family members and friends’ hair.

The 15-year-old’s next venture is a week-long course at the London School of Barbering, to continue enhancing his skills and knowledge.

His mother Nicola Rich reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to express her pride for her son’s commitment to his passion at such a young age – and said she will do anything to help him succeed.

When asked how proud she is of her son, Nicola said: “Words can’t explain. He’s done amazing and he does all his own social media. He is excelling.

“He has only just turned 15 and he is so driven. He knows he can travel with the job and he can take anyone in – he is so grown up already.”

Harrison showcases his work on his Instagram profile @harry_blenz.

Nicola believes Harrison’s story sends an important message about what young people can achieve when they put their mind to something they are passionate about. She hopes her son can be an inspiration to others.

Looking to the rest of 2025, Harrison may complete more courses after his time at the London School of Barbering – as he knows knowledge is key to honing his craft.

The 15-year-old will also continue to be mentored and learn from Tom at his business at the heart of the town centre.

Though there may be the opportunity to complete more courses at The Quarters Barbering Academy next year, Harrison has already been told he may not need to as he is ahead for what they would typically see from someone of his age.

To check out some of Harrison Rich’s work, visit his Instagram page here.