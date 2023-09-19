Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘touching’ memorial bench has been installed at a Northampton park in honour of a 20-year-old amateur footballer.

Hunsbury Hawks FC has had a memorial bench installed next to their home pitch at Abington Park in memory of their founder and player Luke Abrahams.

Luke, from East Hunsbury, tragically died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, January 23.

Hunsbury Hawks FC unveiled Luke Abrahams' memorial bench at Abington Park on Sunday (September 17). Sat on the bench is Luke's parents, Richard Abrahams and Julie Needham.

The former Abbeyfield School student was well-known in the Northants football community, playing for Blisworth FC and Hunsbury Hawks FC and also having associations with AFC Spinney.

Following his death, Hunsbury Hawks FC have been raising funds to buy the bench to remember Luke by, which was installed before their first home game of the season on Sunday (September 17).

Hunsbury Hawks FC wrote on social media: “Touching moment before today’s game where all the lads and Luke’s family came together to see the bench before Hawks’ first home game of the season.”

Cal Harris, Hunsbury Hawks FC manager said: “When we raised the money at the first game after he passed away, I thought I always wanted there to be something that cemented him where we played. That’s how we came up with the idea of a bench. Now he’s actually there. It’s so nice to look at and it feels like he’s there watching our games. He’d love it. He’d like knowing he’s there indefinitely now. We always said he was the furniture of our club and he literally is now. He’s there every week no matter what. I think he’d love that. Thank you to everyone who helped raise the money. Massive thank you.”

Luke Abrahams

He added: “We have the best group of lads ever; always making Luke proud.”

Luke’s parents, Julie Needham and Richard Abrahams, said: “It’s a fantastic way for Luke to be remembered. It means so much to everyone. Thank you to everyone for making it possible. No doubt Luke will be sitting there watching and commenting on the goals and bad mistakes! It means a lot.”